Niti Taylor gets husband's name tattooed on her ring finger as 'second monthly anniversary gift'

Ishqbaaaz actress Niti Taylor surprised her fans when she announced that she had tied the knot with boyfriend Parikshit Bawa in a hush-hush ceremony on August 13, 2020. The actress recently shared a video from her private wedding, sharing the happy news with her social media followers.

Now, in a sweet gesture, Niti has got her husband, Parikshit's name tattooed on her ring finger, as her 'second monthly anniversary gift' from her to him.

Sharing some pictures from her adventure, Niti wrote, "For the longest time, it was my dream, that the day I got married I want to get a tattoo of my husband’s name on my ring finger. I have fulfilled my wish. It was a very long name and small fingers, but managed..."

Well, the tattoo sure looks nice on Niti's finger! We wonder what Parikshit thinks of it and what he will gift her in return.

Talking about her wedding, Niti said in an interview, "We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won't improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn't, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn't join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves."

