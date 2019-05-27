Nitin Gadkari celebrates his 62nd birthday, Twitterati showers wishes

Published: May 27, 2019

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who won from Nagpur with 2,83,332 votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019 celebrates his 62nd birthday today

Nitin Gadkari, the Indian politician and the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Shipping and Water Resources, in the Government of India, celebrates his 62nd birthday today. From from 2010-2013, Nitin Gadkari earlier served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Political leaders and Netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to wish him on his birthday and share posts showering their blessings on him. 

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur with 2,83,332 votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, Nitin Gadkari was conspicuous with his absence at the BJP's victory function held after its meeting. He was flying to the national capital to attend the party meeting after its stupendous victory in general elections, but could not land because of bad weather as his plane was diverted to Lucknow.

