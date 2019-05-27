Nitin Gadkari celebrates his 62nd birthday, Twitterati showers wishes

national

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who won from Nagpur with 2,83,332 votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019 celebrates his 62nd birthday today

Pic courtesy/PTI

Nitin Gadkari, the Indian politician and the current Minister for Road Transport & Highways, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation and Shipping and Water Resources, in the Government of India, celebrates his 62nd birthday today. From from 2010-2013, Nitin Gadkari earlier served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Political leaders and Netizens took to the social media platform Twitter to wish him on his birthday and share posts showering their blessings on him.

Greetings to my valued colleague @nitin_gadkari Ji on his birthday. Gadkari Ji has made a mark as a good organiser, who has strengthened BJP at the grassroots and an effective minister, who has contributed to creating new infrastructure. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2019

Wishing Shri @nitin_gadkari ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with his choicest blessings for a long, healthy & properpus life ahead. — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) May 27, 2019

Many happy returns of the day to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. Your hardship and vision for the nation are well known to the world. May you keep contributing to the stellar growth of our nation. @PandaJay prays for your good health and success. ð pic.twitter.com/qWfFvupu9W — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) May 27, 2019

Heartiest greetings to Shri Nitin Gadkari ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long healthy life and a successful year ahead. @nitin_gadkari — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 27, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to my senior colleague Shri Nitin Gadkari ji @nitin_gadkari. I wish him the best of health and continued success in his good work in rejuvenating Maa Ganga and establishing a world class road,transport & inland waterways infrastructure in our country. — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 27, 2019

Warm birthday wishes to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/BG3BLv724X — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 27, 2019

Wishing Sh @nitin_gadkari Ji on His Birthday

May He be blessed with a long and healthy life! — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) May 27, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri @nitin_gadkari ji. Your hard work and dedication have taken the nation on the fastlane of progress.



Praying for your good health and best wishes for the year ahead. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) May 27, 2019

Best wishes on your birthday, @nitin_gadkari ji — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2019

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur with 2,83,332 votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2019. However, Nitin Gadkari was conspicuous with his absence at the BJP's victory function held after its meeting. He was flying to the national capital to attend the party meeting after its stupendous victory in general elections, but could not land because of bad weather as his plane was diverted to Lucknow.

