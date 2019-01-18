Nitin Gadkari: Centre to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020

national

Pune (Maharashtra): The Centre has taken a decision to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020, said Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

Addressing Symposium of International Automotive Technology 2019 in Pune, Gadkari asserted: "Our government has taken a decision to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020. The way automobiles are increasing is not good for the environment."

"There is a need of innovation in alternative fuel technology and automotive technology that can make it user-friendly and cost-effective. Our government has taken many steps to increase the use of alternative fuel in India," he said.

Notably, the aim of Euro 6 is to reduce levels of exhaust emissions in petrol and diesel cars, including carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), hydrocarbons (THC and NMHC) and particulate matter (PM).

Elaborating about the government's efforts in tribal areas, Gadkari said: "Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra is a tribal area and we are trying to develop that area as a hub for biofuel. This would be a great mode of employment. Agriculture crisis is very big, we are giving good prices for sugarcanes. In the international market sugarcane costs around Rs 19 per Kg but we're giving Rs 39 per Kg for the same. Many parts of the country sugarcane production increasing. It is the time to convert the sugarcane production to make ethanol."

"The government has already given permission to make ethanol from sugarcane product and the rate is Rs 58 per litre. It is difficult to give sugarcane farmers appropriate prices," he added.

Stating that it is time for the country to put 15 per cent methanol in petrol, Gadkari further announced that Transport Ministry will give the centre of excellence for methanol at ARAI (The Automotive Research Association Of India) and whatever amount is required for them will be provided by my ministry.

