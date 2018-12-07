Nitin Gadkari collapses during national anthem at Maharashtra function

national

Nitin Gadkari.

Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari fainted and collapsed during a function here on Friday.

The incident occurred when he was standing with other dignitaries for the National Anthem at the convocation function of the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth (MPKV) Agricultural University.

Gadkari started feeling uneasy, lost his balance and collapsed on the dais. Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao and some others rushed to prevent him from falling.

He was examined by a team of medicos and his condition was described as "stable" by Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues.

Nitin Gadkari went on to clarify his situation on social networking website Twitter to all his fans and followers.

Had slight medical condition due to low sugar. I have been attended by doctors and i am doing well now. I thank all of you for all the well wishes. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 7, 2018

