Nitin Gadkari: Don't link RSS chief to Maharashtra govt formation

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shouldn't be linked to the government formation moves in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader also ruled out his returning to the state to assume the top job. "Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," he said, adding a decision will be taken soon to resolve the impasse over government formation in his home state.

"It won't be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)," he said. The BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form the new government, Gadkari said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever