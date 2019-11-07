MENU

Nitin Gadkari: Don't link RSS chief to Maharashtra govt formation

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 13:22 IST | PTI | Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," Nitin Gadkari said

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Pic/Twitter IANS
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Pic/Twitter IANS

Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat shouldn't be linked to the government formation moves in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader also ruled out his returning to the state to assume the top job. "Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," he said, adding a decision will be taken soon to resolve the impasse over government formation in his home state.

"It won't be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)," he said. The BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form the new government, Gadkari said.

nitin gadkaridevendra fadnavisshiv senabharatiya janata partyMaharashtra Assembly Polls

