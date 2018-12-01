Nitin Gadkari: Lot of untapped potential in cruise tourism

national

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday, while acknowledging the untapped potential of cruise tourism, said it would be highly beneficial to use water transport in Mumbai.

"We can begin water transport by bringing in floating jetties at western front. It'll be beneficial to use water transport in Mumbai. We have decided to use methanol, LNG, ethanol as fuel in Mumbai," Gadkari said while addressing Mumbai 2.0 Conference organised by Project Mumbai and the Maharashtra government.

Talking about various projects initiated by both central and state governments for Mumbai, Gadkari said the emphasis is being given on water transport in Mumbai to reduce pollution and traffic congestion in the city. "It will also create job opportunities," he added.

Stating that Mithi River in Mumbai can be used for inland water transport, Gadkari appealed to the state government to take initiatives to clean the river.

'We want to plan future development projects in Mumbai keeping in mind conserving ecology and environment,' he added.

The statement comes at a time when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is mulling over introducing an underwater rail line between Fujairah and Mumbai in near future.

While the idea is still in its nascent stage, The Khaleej Times quoted Abdulla Alshehhi, the founder-owner of the National Advisor Bureau Limited consultancy firm, as mentioning that the complete railway network would measure less than 2,000 kilometres.

