Nitin Gadkari names highway in Punjab after Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday named the highway starting from Kapurthala, connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Tarana, as ''Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg'' to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

"The National Highway starting from Kapurthala connecting Gobindwal Sahib and terminating near Taran Taran in the State of Punjab has been declared as new National Highway No. 703AA and named as "Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg," Gadkari wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh-led government on Tuesday took the initiative to break the "deadlock" over the main events to celebrate the 550th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak. The Chief Minister offered to hold the Sultanpur Lodhi functions on November 11-12 under the patronage of the Akal Takht, with the support of the Sikh Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates