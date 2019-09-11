Nitin Gadkari on MV Act: Government intents to save lives, not earn revenue through fines

Amidst criticism for the revised fines for traffic violations, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday justified the government's intention behind bringing the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act (MV Act) saying that it was not to collect revenues through fines but to save lives of people.

Pointing out that the number of deaths caused by road accidents is highest in India, he said that the central and state government have the rights to make laws as the MV Act falls under the Concurrent list.

“As for the fines, there is a gap like from Rs 10 to 100. So, the state government can take a decision in this regard. It is not the government's intention to earn revenues through fines," he said while briefing the media at a event.

His remarks were seen as a response to a question about some state governments’ plans to dilute the act by reducing the fines. The Minister also emphased on saving lives of people being a priority for the government.

"The problem is they neither have fear nor respect for laws. Aren't the lives of people more important than fines? If you don't break the laws, you won't be fined. And I want to thank you for your (media) reporting. Now, people are getting their driving licenses and other documents. Accidents will reduce. The lives of people will be saved, that is our priority," he said.

When asked about the Scrapping Policy, the Minister said, "Actually, we have already prepared the draft. But some of the problems are there with the stakeholders. We need cooperation from the manufacturers and at the same time, clearance from the finance ministry. We are in the process. Our ministry is trying its level best to clear it as early as possible and I am confident in a limited short period, we will go ahead with the scrapping policy." He also confirmed that it will apply to two-wheelers as well.

