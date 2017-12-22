Nitin Gadkari says India has potential to become largest EV exporter

According to Nitin Gadkari, the country's EV industry can only realise its full potential if it maintains high quality and invests in R&D

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that quality products and research in new technologies can propel the country's electric vehicle (EV) industry to emerge as world's largest exporter.

Nitin Gadkari

According to the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, the country's EV industry can only realise its full potential if it maintains high quality and invests in research and development of new technologies to come out with innovative products.

"In near future India is going to become the world's number one exporter of electric vehicles," Gadkari said at the inauguration of the 5th EV Expo 2017 being held here."Your vehicles will soon be seen in countries like Nepal and Bangladesh," the minister told EV manufacturers adding that they have the potential to make the country self sufficient and even export their products to China.

Gadkari urged the e-vehicle manufacturers to "maintain standards and quality for a better and sustainable future of the industry." He pointed out that "more than one crore people in the country are engaged in the profession of manual pulling of goods and passengers... there is a huge opportunity to provide them with e-vehicles".

The minister also shared his vision of an "electric highway" between Delhi and Mumbai, where electric cables will run along the side of the road to charge EVs.

He added that in the near future, new and innovative products like e-cycle bike are expected to come into the market. The three day international expo is showcasing the latest technological advancements in environment-friendly 2, 3, 4 wheeled electric vehicles, automotive parts, components and accessories.