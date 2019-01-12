Nitin Gadkari: SP-BSP alliance because of BJP's fear

national



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) are forming an alliance because they fear losing out to BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday.

"Recall the time when Mayawati's government was there in Uttar Pradesh and what Mulayam Singh's people did in the Vidhan Sabha. Today, only because of our fear and because of the work we have done, those who are very well assured of their defeat are making an alliance against us. We are strong enough. Those who want to come together can do so, but remember we will throw you all on the ground," Gadkari said at the concluding day of BJP's National Council meeting here.

"Due to our fear, the opposition parties who did not even see each other eye to eye are coming together today. We should be credited for their alliance. They are very much aware of their defeat," he added.

Gadkari's statement came amidst the announcement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati of forming an alliance for the upcoming general elections. BSP and SP have decided to contest in 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh for Lok Sabha polls.

Besides SP and BSP, Gadkari also lashed out at the Congress party and said, "Bad and corrupt governance, visionless leadership and non-performing government - these were the specialities of the previous government. But after we came to power, good governance, ease of doing business and development has been delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government in four-and-half years as we promised in our manifesto. Familism and corruption are the nature of the Congress party".

He added, "We won't tolerate terrorism in India. We will take all necessary actions whenever terrorists will try to harm our country. First Jawaharlal Nehru gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty). Then Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi followed him. Later Sonia Gandhi also said that same. Poverty was not eradicated, rather the poor got destroyed... Now black money cannot be created in India. Nor it can be sent abroad. Bogus companies are closed".

Gadkari further said that the Congress party is "misleading the country" by putting "false allegations" on the BJP regarding the Rafale deal.

"In a democracy, whenever a case goes to the Supreme Court, it ends after the court's decision. Regarding the Rafale deal, the Supreme Court has clearly said that the deal is in the interest of the country and there is no disturbance in it. Yet Congress is misleading the country by making false allegations," he said.

