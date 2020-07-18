Indian Idol Season 10 sensation Nitin Kumar's Song 'Cute Smile' sets the bar for newcomers in music industry.

Nitin started his career in singing at a very early age. Being very religious at heart, he started singing bhajans with his father at the age of 5. With dedication to singing and music practice, he achieved runner-up position on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2011 at a young age of 14. In 2018, he was one of the top 5 finalist on one of the biggest reality TV show singing competition- Indian Idol season 10. His soulful voice won hearts of millions. Nitin Kumar gained popularity and fame in Indian music industry in a short period of time. Some of his well-known previous tracks include 'Nazaare', 'Beete Nahin Rehna' and 'Tere Naal Bitae'. The collaboration with TopShotLife has taken Nitin Kumar's fame at a global level, with his new Punjabi single 'Cute Smile'. With the heart-touching voice of Nitin Kumar accompanied with the evocative lyrics written by Karan Kumar and melodious music by Arjun Bhargav, the song won a million hearts just within few days of release.

Vinay Singh, the Founder and CEO of TopShotLife, has now become an emerging name in the music industry. Vinay established TopShotLife Record Label with a vision to sign upcoming talent and provide them with the resources and collaborations to help release their music globally. TopShotLife brand is a collection of the tools and resources artists need to become major players in their respective fields; ranging from video production, collaborations, digital marketing and content strategy. Vinay strongly believes that hard work and perseverance of real talent should never go unnoticed and should achieve the greatest success.

Vinay Singh of TopShotLife released the music video "Cute Smile" by artist Nitin Kumar on July 12th, 2020. With the knack of right audience, the strategic planning and hard work of Vinay Singh and his team, Talentissm (Talent Partner) and the amazing talent of Nitin Kumar powered the song that reached a whooping 1 Million views on YouTube in merely 4 days. A feat by itself, in this fast-paced competitive music industry of India. Vinay Singh acknowledges the entire cast and crew for the success of "Cute Smile": Karan (Lyricist), Arjun Bhargav (Composer), Jason Flowers (Director/Cinematographer), Miguel Serrano (Assistant Director/Cinematographer), Miguel Serrano (Editor/Grading), Aman Kadwasra (2nd Editor/Grading), Manish Shirsikar (Production Head and Stills), Neha Tandon (Art Director), Zaara Khan (Make-up/Styling), Raheel Memon (Stills); and cast- Jenishma Situala, Parambir Singh, Nalini Volam, Paramjeet Bhui and Harnek Singh.

Vinay Singh says, "In this fast-growing global music industry, collaborations and teamwork with highly passionate people with expertise in the field is the key to success". To explore new talents in the Indian music industry, Vinay Singh of TopShotLife has collaborated with Amitt Kumar and Shreekala Kasargod of Talentissm. Talentissm a Mumbai-based new venture that focuses on managing and nurturing new singers and musicians and introducing them to the masses with the help of TopShotLife.

Nitin Kumar's 'Cute Smile' is the first project of Vinay Singh with Talentissm, and there will be many more to come. TopShotLife ensures artist development and global success with the strategic planning, diligence and non-stop efforts of Vinay Singh and his team. TopShotLife team is a group of like-minded people passionate about artist development and boosting the entertainment industry; which includes Neha Tandon (Creative Director-PR & marketing) and Manish Shirsikar (VP of Sales and Operations). The team is ready to release 'Cute Smile' music video in next few weeks and the world is waiting in anticipation for the amazing voice of Nitin Kumar with the prime production by TopShotLife.

