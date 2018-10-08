Nitin Mhatre leads India's gold rush

other-sports

Nitin Mhatre

India's bodybuilders made a bang on final day as they went on to win five gold, six silver and four bronze medals in the Asian Body Building and Physique ports Championship yesterday.

India's Nitin Mhatre, began the gold-winning spree with his first Asian gold in the 55kgs. Bhaskaran added the second gold in the 60kg category, which was followed by, A Boby Singh (80 Kg), Yatinder Singh (85 Kg) and Sunit Jadhav (90 Kg).

