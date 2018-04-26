Nitish Kumar expresses grief over Kushinagar mishap that killed 13 children

Bihar CM also announced compensation to family members of two accident victims hailing from the state

Nitish Kumar/ File Pic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed grief over the mishap in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. A school bus carrying 13 school children, was rammed by a speeding Thawe-Kapataganj passenger train while crossing an unmanned railway crossing at Behpurva.

Bihar CM also announced compensation to family members of two accident victims hailing from the state.

Describing the mishap as tragic, Kumar prayed for succour to the bereaved family members and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh, from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to the next of the kin of two of the deceased from Bihar, an official release said here.

The Chief Minister also hoped for a speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries in the collision between a train and a school bus, the release added.

