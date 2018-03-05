Nitish Kumar: Fencing of 500 graveyards in Bihar complete
The chief minister asked legislators to utilise funds allocated towards carrying out development works in their respective constituencies, for completing fencing of graveyards on a priority basis
Fencing has been completed at 500 out of the nearly 800 graveyards identified across the state by the Bihar government, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said.
"If there are any more graveyards left beyond those already identified, their fencing work would also be undertaken in due course," he said in the state Assembly.
