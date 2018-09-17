Nitish Kumar greets PM Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday

national

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 68th birthday. The chief minister also prayed for the Prime Minister's health, besides wishing him a long political career, an official release said.

"Greetings for the honourable prime minister on his birthday. Wish for his good health and long life," Kumar tweeted in Hindi. Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, accompanied by cabinet ministers Mangal Pandey and Nand Kishore Yadav, attended a health camp organized on this occasion.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav also greeted Modi. "May God bless you (with) healthy and long life, success and strength to live up to the expectations of 125 crore Indians and fulfil the dream and promises shown and given to the people," Yadav tweeted.

