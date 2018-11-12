Nitish Kumar lays foundation stone for Bhutanese temple at Rajgir

national

Spiritual leader Je Khenpo expressed gratitude to the Bihar government for allotting 2.8 acres and other help for the construction of the temple

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday laid the foundation stone for construction of a Bhutanese temple at Rajgir in Nalanda district. Kumar laid the stone in the presence of his holiness Je Khenpo, the most revered spiritual leader of the Buddhist nation, an official release said.

"At a time when India and Bhutan are celebrating 50 years of mutual diplomatic relations, it's a matter of pride for Bihar to lay foundation stone for construction of a Bhutanese temple...It would further strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries," Kumar said in the press statement.

Once the temple was constructed, the importance and significance of Rajgir would further increase as people in large numbers would come to visit it, he said. Kumar said that the people of Bhutan had demanded a temple at Rajgir during his visit to the Himalayan state in 2011.

"I hope that a grand temple will come up at the site...People from Bhutan visit Bodh Gaya and now they will also come to Rajgir," he said. Spiritual leader Je Khenpo expressed gratitude to the Bihar government for allotting 2.8 acres and other help for the construction of the temple.

