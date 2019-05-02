Nitish Kumar praises Narendra Modi for 'tough action' against terror

national

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Narendra Modi actions against terror are commendable and praiseworthy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "tough and timely" action against terror and working for the common people.

"PM Modi deserves praise for his tough action against terror," Nitish Kumar said while addressing an election rally at Sursand in Sitamarhi district in support of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Sunil Kumar Pinto, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from the Sitamarhi seat.

Nitish Kumar further praised Modi for his help in bringing development to Bihar.

"Modi is working for the common people, especially in the state," he said and appealed to the people to support and vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the polls.

He reminded the gathering that his government had worked hard to construct roads and connect every village with electricity.

Nitish Kumar, who is one of the main star campaigners of the NDA in Bihar, asked people with folded hands to give his "mazdoori" (wages) in the form of votes.

The Chief Minister noted that he also worked towards women empowerment in the state by extending 35 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and 50 per cent in Panchayati Raj institutions.

He also targeted the opposition, mainly Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders, for using objectionable words against him and Prime Minister Modi during the election campaign and advised them to use decent language.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates