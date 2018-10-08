Nitish Kumar speaks to Vijay Rupani over attacks on migrants

national

Nitish Kumar/Agency Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani following violence against migrants from Bihar.

Violence against migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was reported after the alleged rape of a toddler on September 28 in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. "For a crime of one person, others should not be attacked. The culprit should be punished, not everyone," Nitish Kumar told the media here. Hundreds of frightened migrant workers have returned to Bihar in the last few days.

