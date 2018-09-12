Nitish Kumar tells Bihar Police that he won't tolerate lawlessness

national

Nitish Kumar/PTI

Facing flak from opposition over deteriorating law and order in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told top state police officials that he will not tolerate any compromise on this front, officials said.

He also warned the police officials that they would be held directly responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and told them to improve it and deal sternly with criminals, the officials said. Nitish Kumar held a marathon meeting with top officials in the state administration at his official residence here and reviewed the law and order situation in the state, said an official.

The Chief Minister has reportedly slammed police officials for spurt in crime including murder, rape and incidents of mob lynching in the state. In recent months, serious crimes including murder, rape, extortion, kidnapping, loot and robbery have increased. It has given a readymade issue to the opposition in the state which has been targeting the government over lawlessness.

