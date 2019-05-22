Nitish Kumar terms opposition doubt over EVMs 'bogus'

national

Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday termed as "bogus" the doubts raised by political parties about misuse of EVMs. The chief minister said the use of EVMs has brought about a lot of transparency in the electoral process.

"Political groups tend to make such bogus allegations when faced with defeat. EVMs have been in use since much before the Modi government took over. I have always been in favour of these since this technology has brought about a lot of transparency in the electoral process," he said.

Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), made the comment before leaving for Delhi to attend a meeting of the NDA on opposition parties raising concerns over reports of alleged tampering of EVMs.

