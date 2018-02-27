Nitish Kumar to not celebrate Holi in wake of Muzaffarpur accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi, due on March 2, in the wake of the death of nine children and Janata Dal (United) leader Manibhushan Nishad in Muzaffarpur hit and run case

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi, due on March 2, in the wake of the death of nine children and Janata Dal (United) leader Manibhushan Nishad in Muzaffarpur hit and run case.

On February 24, nine children were killed and 24 others injured when a speeding car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoj Baitha rammed into a government school building at Ahiyapur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also cancelled Holi celebrations at Patna's PNT Community House in the view of the incident.

An official statement released on behalf of the Union Law Minister read, "Sri Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed his condolences, and in this sorrowful time, canceled the Holi meet scheduled on March 1."

The BJP earlier suspended Baitha from party's membership for six years for his involvement in the incident.

Earlier, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said strict action will be taken against the main accused in the incident.