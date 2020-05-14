Nityaami Shirke on Shantanu Maheshwari: We called it quits in February, nothing went wrong

Nobody needs to be told how fragile relationships in the entertainment industry can be. Friends can become lovers, lovers can turn strangers, and strangers can become the thickest of friends in the blink of an eye. What has now come as a heartbreaking piece of news is that Nityaami Shirke and Shantanu Maheshwari have officially parted ways and are no longer a couple.

They participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye and won the hearts of the viewers not only with their dance but also their burning chemistry. Their split is surely shocking for all of their fans who were expecting the relationship to go beyond. In an interview with Bombay Times, the actress revealed how the couple split in February and why it was better for them to stay as friends.

She was quoted saying, "Shantanu and I started dating around April 2019, while we were shooting for the promos of a web series. During Nach Baliye, we were getting to know each other. Being on the show helped us bond because we dealt with a lot during those five months." She added, "Nothing ever went wrong with our relationship. It's just that we realised that we are better off as friends. We called it quits in February this year. However, he is still very much a part of my life and a good friend. And, we prefer it that way."

The duo met each other on the sets of their immensely popular and successful web-series, Medically Yourrs but love blossomed during the time when they participated in Nach Baliye. It seems fate had other plans and their fans are going to take some time to swallow this truth!

