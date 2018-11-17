Niyati Fatnani plays challenging role in Nazar

television

Niyati Fatnani who is currently playing the double role of Daivik Pia and Chudail Dilruba in the supernatural show Nazar, finds it challenging to play distinct characters simultaneously

Niyati Fatnani

Actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently playing the double role of Daivik Pia and Chudail Dilruba in the supernatural show Nazar, finds it challenging to play distinct characters simultaneously. "When I heard that I would be playing a dual role on the show, I was excited and happy that I would get a chance to challenge myself as an actor. I even had some tutorial sessions on understanding it, and practised the laugh and the evil expressions...

"As challenging as it is to play two distinct characters simultaneously, I loved every bit of donning this dual responsibility on screen. I am glad that I got an opportunity to venture into an unknown territory and try something so different," Niyati said in a statement.

Nazar, set to go on air on Star Plus, is set in modern India and talks about the dark energies of a daayan and how they affect lives. The show features Smita Bansal, also known for shows like Amanat, Aashirwad and Balika Vadhu in lead roles. The StarPlus show also features actors Monalisa and Sreejita De in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever