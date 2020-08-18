NMMC, Panvel worried as COVID-19 deaths spike sharply

The fatalities due to COVID-19-related symptoms have increased in Navi Mumbai and Panvel corporations in comparison to the figures from the last week. However, civic officials said there has been no significant rise in infections."

As of August 16, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reported 20,900 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 16,656 recoveries. As many as 3,738 patients are undergoing treatment, according to the data released on Sunday. While the recovery rate in the city has jumped by 2 per cent, the number of new infections reduced last week as compared to the previous two weeks.

On Sunday, the NMMC conducted 2,560 tests, including 1,997 antigen and 563 RT-PCR tests, and only 351 were found COVID-19 positive. "As we are going door to door to test residents, the number will go up, but we will be able to manage the pandemic more efficiently. Citizens are pretty much following the guidelines," said another officer.

Sharp spike in deaths in Panvel

Despite the positive trend in infections, the civic officials are concerned as deaths have shot up, with NMMC recording more than 500 total deaths. The mortality rate now stands at about 3 per cent. "Last week, we recorded 42 deaths, higher than the previous week," said an NMMC official. "We have revised our standard operating procedure to reduce mortality on the direction of the NMMC commissioner. Critical patients need timely intervention, so hourly updates to senior doctors about their health has become mandatory."

The Panvel Municipal Corporation, too, is worried about a massive spike in deaths -- up from 15 between August 2 and August 8 to 45 last week -- the highest so far and one-fifth of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the city since the outbreak. Cases have, however, increased only marginally. As of now, only 124 patients are being treated as of now.

