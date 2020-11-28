NMMC ramps up COVID-19 testing to stop second wave

In an attempt to stop the expected second wave of the pandemic, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is leaving no stone unturned. Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has begun the ‘Mission break the chain 2’ initiative to contain the spread by increased daily testing and tracing. NMMC has managed to keep the daily cases low, but believes the next 20 days are extremely important.

The government of India had cautioned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections after diwali. The NMMC, which had managed to bring daily cases below the 100 mark in the early days of November, has witnessed a slight surge in the cases after diwali. The daily testing which had come down to 1,000 tests per day (including antigen and RT-PCR tests) has now been increased to 3,000 tests per day.

“We are trying our best to contain the spread. The next 20 days are extremely crucial for Navi Mumbai residents. If we still don’t take precautions, then whatever work has been done over the past 7 to 8 months will be in vain. People shouldn’t feel the virus has gone or its severity has reduced. A few more days of discipline can make sure we go to the other side safely,” said Commissioner Bangar.

“We are identifying different areas which can be super spreaders and targeting them. We have a target of 4,000 tests per day, with maximum RT-PCR tests. On an average we have done around 3,400 tests per day. But as far as citizens are concerned, there is fatigue about restrictions. Many are not following guidelines, but we can’t lower our guard now,” said an NMMC officer.

For early detection, NMMC has stationed its teams for testing at suburban railway stations as well. Currently commuters leaving Vashi, Nerul and Belapur railway stations are being tested. Markets marked as high risk zone.

The APMC has five markets which witness footfall in thousands every day. To curb the spread here, testing has been increased. The MIDC houses hundreds of companies and NMMC teams visit them to carry out tests on workers. NMMC also plans to give preference in testing to hawkers, shop owners and auto drivers for RT-PCR tests as they can act as super spreaders.

Many beds vacant

Out of 13 COVID Care Centres for mild and asymptomatic patients commissioned by NMMC, 10 centres don’t have a single patient. Out of the remaining 3 centres with 1,021 beds, only 159 are occupied. Dedicated COVID Health Centres treat patients with moderate to severe symptoms. Around 40% ICU beds are vacant. NMMC has 147 beds with ventilators out of which 94 are occupied and 53 are vacant. Of other isolation beds with and without oxygen, more than 75% are vacant in COVID centres as well as hospitals.

COVID in NMMC

Total cases: 47,701

Recovered: 45,166

Active cases: 1,564

Total deaths: 971

Recovery rate: 95%

Average daily cases in past five days: 149

(Figures till November 26)

