No. 1 Dustin Johnson pockets cool $15 million with FedEx Cup win

World No.1 Dustin Johnson capped a two-under-par 68 with a birdie at the last to seal a three-stroke victory in the US PGA Tour Championship and earn the $15 million (Rs 110cr) FedEx Cup playoff title on Monday. Johnson finished with a 21-under-par total at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta—three shots clear of Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. "I hit the fairways when I needed to coming down the stretch," said Johnson, who started the day with a five-shot lead.

Bogey trouble

He rolled in an 18-foot birdie putt at the third, a 10-footer at the fifth and a three-footer at the sixth. But bogeys at the seventh and eighth—where he was in a fairway bunker—opened the door just a crack for Thomas and Schauffele. Neither could do enough, never getting the deficit below two strokes as Johnson parred nine straight.

Putting it right

That run included a 21-foot par-saving putt at the 13th to push his lead back to three over Schauffele. "He made that putt, which I didn't," said Schauffele. "That was a pinnacle moment, Obviously it's a very tough trophy to win."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever