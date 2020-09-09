No. 1 Dustin Johnson pockets cool $15 million with FedEx Cup win
Johnson finished with a 21-under-par total at East Lake Golf Club in AtlantaÃ¢ÂÂthree shots clear of Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson capped a two-under-par 68 with a birdie at the last to seal a three-stroke victory in the US PGA Tour Championship and earn the $15 million (Rs 110cr) FedEx Cup playoff title on Monday. Johnson finished with a 21-under-par total at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta—three shots clear of Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas. "I hit the fairways when I needed to coming down the stretch," said Johnson, who started the day with a five-shot lead.
Bogey trouble
He rolled in an 18-foot birdie putt at the third, a 10-footer at the fifth and a three-footer at the sixth. But bogeys at the seventh and eighth—where he was in a fairway bunker—opened the door just a crack for Thomas and Schauffele. Neither could do enough, never getting the deficit below two strokes as Johnson parred nine straight.
Putting it right
That run included a 21-foot par-saving putt at the 13th to push his lead back to three over Schauffele. "He made that putt, which I didn't," said Schauffele. "That was a pinnacle moment, Obviously it's a very tough trophy to win."
