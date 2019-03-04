No. 1 Smriti Mandhana now focusing on World Cup dream

cricket

Mandhana became the No. 1 ODI batter in the ICC Women's Rankings last month following her exemplary run of form

Smriti Mandhana addresses the media ahead of the first T20I v England at Guwahati yesterday

A small goal already achieved, Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana has now set her sights on winning a World Cup title with the national team. Mandhana became the No. 1 ODI batter in the ICC Women's Rankings last month following her exemplary run of form.

Mandhana, who will lead India women in the three-match T20 series against England starting here today, said her goal now is to stay at the top and win a World title. "As a kid when you start playing, you always think of winning the World Cup. Obviously, there are individual targets like, getting to ICC World No. 1 spot. And reaching there, I was really pleasing but now I have to work even harder. To stay there is much more important than getting there," said Mandhana, who replaced injured Harmanpreet Kaur as the T20 captain.

"As a batter the most important thing is to reach the ICC World No. 1 position. Definitely, it was one of the small goals for me, but my major goal is definitely to win the World Cup," she added.

The upcoming series will provide Indian women's team a chance to finalise a core group of players ahead of the T20 World Cup early next year but Mandhana said their primary aim is to win the series, which in turn will throw up new players.

"First goal is to win the series and if we can achieve that we will definitely be able to find new faces for the World Cup. It would be much easier rather than thinking the other way." The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from February 21 to March 8 next year.

