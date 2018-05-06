No. 3 Alexander Zverev clinches Munich Open title

Germany's World No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat veteran compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 to win the Munich ATP Open for a second consecutive year yesterday



Alexander Zverev

Germany's World No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat veteran compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-3 to win the Munich ATP Open for a second consecutive year yesterday. The fresh-faced 21-year-old from Hamburg, who is coached by his father, beat Argentina's Guido Pella in the 2017 final.

Kohlschreiber, a triple champion in Munich, had not lost a single set coming through the rounds. But the 34-year-old had two break points in the sixth game of the first set only to lose the game and then get broken in the next game. Zverev, the great hope of German tennis, then broke his older compatriot in the opening game of the second set and never looked back.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever