No action against Shashi Tharoor for praising Narendra Modi: KPCC

Shashi Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided not to take any action against senior Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader for his statement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi."KPCC has decided not to take any action against Shashi Tharoor for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tharoor's explanation was found to be satisfactory," said Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC president.

The state leadership was apparently upset with Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor after he stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be "praised whenever he says or does the right thing". He also endorsed the statements of senior party men Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh where they had added that "demonising" the Prime Minister is "wrong". "As you know, I have argued for six years now that @narendramodi should be praised whenever he says or does the right thing, which would add credibility to our criticisms whenever he errs. I welcome others in Oppn coming around to a view for which I was excoriated at the time!" Shashi Tharoor had tweeted.

With inputs from ANI

