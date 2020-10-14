No action on Rangers FC manager Steven Gerrard for criticising referee

Rangers FC manager Steven Gerrard will face no action over post-match comments he made about a referee after a disciplinary charge was ruled not proven on Monday. The former Liverpool and England midfielder received a notice of complaint for comments made following Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards' challenge on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during a Premiership match at Ibrox last month.

The Colombian forward suffered a gash and left on a stretcher.

Match referee Kevin Clancy, however, took no action against Edwards and Gerrard said after the match: "I'd be very interested to see what the decision would have been from the officials had the shoe been on the other foot and it was Alfredo who had made that tackle." Gerrard was accused of breaking rule covering comments that indicate bias or incompetence by a match official but a disciplinary hearing found it not proved.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever