No action on Sanatan as its supporters are part of state govt, alleges Congress

national

The role of Sanstha is under scanner in connection with the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare and recent seizure of explosives from different parts of the state

Narendra Dabholkar

The BJP-led Maharashtra government is shying away from taking serious action against the Sanatan Sanstha because "supporters" of the right wing outfit are part of the ruling dispensation, the Congress alleged yesterday.

Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil also said that the style of functioning of the Sanstha can be equated with international terrorist organisation, the Al Qaida.

The role of Sanstha is under scanner in connection with the killings of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare and recent seizure of explosives from different parts of the state.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates