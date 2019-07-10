No auto strike after CM Devendra Fadnavis promises action

national

Committee will look into list of all demands within eight days, CM Devendra Fadnavis has said

Autos lined up at a stand at Bandra East with commuters unsure if they were or strike or not. Pic /Bipin Kokate

A welfare board, fare hike, pension and medical benefit, special squads to curb illegal autos and stopping free flow of permits. With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agreeing to look into most of the demands of the protesting automen, the trade union announced that they were withdrawing the protest and all strike calls.

The chief minister met trade union leader Shashank Sharad Rao along with his team and said they would look into all the demands.

While a committee, within eight days, will look into the demand of setting up a welfare board, it will also draw up a plan to decide on elements such as pension, medical benefit, etc, for automen.

The government will also look into the demand of a fare hike and draw up a plan accordingly in addition to forming special squads to stop illegal autos and work out a plan to stop the free flow of autorickshaw permits.

Shashank Sharad Rao, president of the Autorickshaw Chalak Malak Samyukt Kruti Samiti, an umbrella forum of all auto trade unions in Maharashtra, said that they were withdrawing the agitation since the Maharashtra government had given them an assurance.

