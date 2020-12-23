Mumbai: No auto, taxi fare hike for now

Most unions have said people may not take taxis and autos if fares are hiked at this point. Representation pic

The decision on hiking fares for autos and taxis has been postponed for now with the issue not coming up for discussion at the meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Transport Authority on Tuesday.

The state government has proposed raising the minimum fare of autos from Rs 18 to Rs 20 and for taxis from Rs 22 to Rs 25. While a number of unions opposed the hike, a handful led by political parties have threatened to go on strike on Christmas Day if the hike is not approved. Sources said even if the hike is sanctioned at the next meeting, the rise in fares may not happen immediately, but from a future date.

Transport department officials said that the issue will be taken up for discussion and approvals at the next meeting. Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne confirmed the development.

"The issue was on the agenda but will come up for discussion at the next meeting now, which will take a few more months," Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony Quadros said.

