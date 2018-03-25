No ayurvedic treatment for Irrfan Khan

Did Irrfan Khan consult Dehradun-based ayurvedic physician, Vaidya Balendu Prakash, for treatment?



Irrfan Khan

Did Irrfan Khan consult Dehradun-based ayurvedic physician, Vaidya Balendu Prakash, for treatment? Over the weekend, Irrfan's spokesperson pooh-poohed Prakash's reported claims that the actor had called him. "As suggested by recent news reports, Mr Khan is not consulting with Vaidya Balendu Prakash. He at one point had contacted him but other than one phone call there has been no conversation or consultation whatsoever. It is unacceptable to be using someone's illness for your own publicity and personal gain. Like Irrfan Khan's previous statements, we all need to respect the space asked for and wait for him or his wife's statement for any further update," Irrfan's spokesperson said in a statement. The actor, who is battling neuroendocrine tumour, is currently seeking treatment in London.

Irrfan Khan recently shared an emotional post which describes his state of mind. The Piku actor shared his state of mind through a philosophical note. He also shared a photo of his reflection on Instagram, which has made many of his followers emotional. Through the post, Irrfan made it very clear that he isn't in the US for treatment but UK, as assumed earlier.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates