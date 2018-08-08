Maratha Kranti Morcha will hold silent protest in Mumbai on Aug 9, no bandh in Navi Mumbai

national

Wary of the violence during last month's bandh, Navi Mumbai unit of the Maratha Kranti Morcha decide not to hold any protests on August 9

Maratha Kranti Morcha's coordinators in Mumbai on Wednesday declared that they will hold a silent protest on Thursday, August 9 by sitting outside the office of the Mumbai suburban collector in Bandra (East). While the schools, colleges hospitals and bus services will remain unaffected, roads are likely to be blocked by the protestors as a sign of protest, but mainly there will be sit-in protests that will be held across the city, which might result into traffic snarls.

One of the coordinators, Kedar Suryavanshi, said, "We will not resort to any violence and it will be a silent protest and we are also giving that kind of an intimation to the police that no law and order situation will arrive."

However, there will be no bandh in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, the coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha, Navi Mumbai - a group of Maratha protestors have declared. The Maratha protest has been carried out silently over the years, but on July 25 this year, violence broke out with incidents of stone pelting and buses being torched, especially in Navi Mumbai.

Ankush Kadam, a coordinator from Navi Mumbai's Maratha Kranti Morcha said that violence is not what was expected and there is a serious concern in the minds of the citizens about August 9 and thus there will be no bandh or any agitation on Thursday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has, however, put everyone on alert.

