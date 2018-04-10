No bitterness between Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren

Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well... the kids love them both," a source told People magazine



Elin Nordegren

American golf great Tiger Woods, 42, and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, 38, separated almost nine years ago. But they are friends now and their kids — daughter Sam, 10, and son Charlie, nine — remain the most important part of their lives, reported British tabloid, The Daily Mail.



Tiger Woods

"Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well... the kids love them both," a source told People magazine.

The source added that Woods has some great things to say about his ex. "He never complains about her, ever. He never says things like, 'Oh, my ex is being unreasonable.' Elin is not someone who uses the kids as a weapon. When he wants to see his children, she makes sure that he can. She is a really classy woman," the source explained.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates