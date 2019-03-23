No blast from the past

bollywood

Controversial events pertaining to Modi's life eliminated from Omung Kumar's film's trailer after being previously showcased in media cut

Vivek Oberoi as Modi at the trailer launch. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

From a surprise announcement to an unconventional casting, and even a controversial release that lingered around the elections, Omung Kumar's upcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed to raise eyebrows on multiple counts. In yet another instance, the makers left viewers scratching their heads when the official trailer — unveiled online a day after it was launched for the media — was edited to exclude two crucial events from Modi's life.

When mid-day attended the trailer launch on Thursday, the version released to the media included a reference to the 2002 Godhra riots, with Vivek Oberoi as Modi being questioned by a journalist: "Aap ne ab tak Godhra ke liye apologise kyun nahi kiya?"

In yet another scene pertaining to his childhood, a young Modi was shown being wed to Jashodaben (played by Barkha Bisht). He is later subsequently seen telling his mother Hiraben (Zarina Wahab) that he hopes to become a sanyasi, following which, he is slapped by his mother. While the first sequence has been completely eliminated from the trailer, the second has been abridged to a single line.

mid-day reached out to co-producer Sandip Ssingh to learn of the reason behind the edits. But, he remained unavailable for comment. Kumar simply stated, "I am in Varanasi shooting for the film, so I won't be able to say anything."

