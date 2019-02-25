No brilliance missing in Missing You at Mahalaxmi

other-sports

Missing You with jockey David Allan at Mahalaxmi yesterday

Missing You, trained by Dallas Todywalla, stormed to an impressive victory in the hands of David Allan to win the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-million (Grade 1), the prime attraction of yesterday's seven-race card at Mahalaxmi.

Carrying the silks of Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, the breeder of the filly, who also owns it in partnership with his son Adar and daughter-in-law Natasha, David Allan initially settled Missing You in mid bunch before gradually improving to race a close third behind Makhtoob and Dragon Mountain. With more than two furlongs to go in the final stretch, Allan asked Missing You for an effort, and the Arazan — Change Of Luck filly responded with magnificent acceleration to take control of the race, sailing away for an authoritative victory in a time of 1 minute 22.98 seconds.

Poonawalla gets emotional

At the trophy presentation ceremony, when the presenter asked Dr Cyrus Poonawalla for his reaction, Poonawalla's voice choked with emotion, and eyes welled up, when he said, "I named this horse in memory of my late wife Villoo, whom I have been missing all the time, and I strongly believe she is out there, and made this win possible."

900th win for Sandesh

Jockey Sandesh, who is presently leading the Jockeys' tally with a lead over arch rival Trevor Patel, scored the 900th win of his career when he steered Divine Power trained by Altaf Hussain to a photo finish win over Dazzling Star and Bounty Queen in the Dr Goolam E Vahanvati Gold Trophy.

