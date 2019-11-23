No budget too big for Battle of Panipat

Known for his knack for period dramas, director Ashutosh Gowariker has gone back to the 18th Century with Panipat. Considering the Arjun Kapoor starrer is a retelling of the Third Battle of Panipat, the emphasis was on getting the artillery right. Gowariker apparently allotted a major chunk of the budget for the production design, keen that the offering remain authentic on that count.

A source reveals that a team, led by production designer Nitin Desai, researched extensively on the weapons prevalent during the era. "Original shamshers, khanda and gupti have been replicated for the film. Replicas of shields called tilwah were also made. The team consulted historians for the project." Producer Rohit Shelatkar says, "Period films involve higher investments than regular feature films. It is important to pay heed to facets, including make-up, and props used in battle, in order to make the movie as authentic as possible. "

