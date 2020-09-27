No change in graph: Mumbai records 2,282 patients, 44 deaths

While the number of cases in the state and Mumbai remain almost the same as the past two weeks, the number of deaths in the state are still on the higher side. There were 20,419 new COVID-19 patients reported in the state, with 430 deaths on Saturday. In Mumbai, 2,282 patients were recorded, with 44 deaths.

The city reported over 2,000 cases, and an same number of patients, 1,942, recovered and were discharged on the same day. The recovery rate of the city is 81 per cent and the growth rate is at 1.07 per cent, slightly lower than the last week. There were 44 deaths reported, out of which 29 had co-morbidities.

