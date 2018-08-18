No change in Rahul Gandhi's programme in London, says Sam Pitroda

national

There has been "misinformation campaign" about cancellation of Congress President Rahul Gandhis visit to British parliament during his forthcoming visit to UK and he will have interactions as planned, Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman Sam Pitroda said on Saturday.

In a press release, Pitroda said Gandhi will have have interactions in London at a think tank, the parliament, London School of Economics and several other institutions with political leaders, businessmen, academicians and students. "Rahul Gandhi's visit to London is on as planned," Pitroda said. He said Gandhi will also interact with Indian Journalists Association in London and address a large public meeting of IOC on August 25.

"In fact, the demand for interactions with Rahul Gandhi by institutions and individuals is so high that even if he spends whole week in London, he may not be able to make everyone happy," he said. Pitroda said he was being approached for Gandhi to speak at various events but it was not possible "to meet the huge demand" due to limited time.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi had clarified on Friday that there has been no change in the engagements of Gandhi during his scheduled visits to Germany and the UK and had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to undermine the visit because "it is getting popular". A media report had said on Friday that Indian-origin millionaire Rami Ranger, co-chairman of the Conservative Friends of India, and Tory peer Baroness Verma had rescinded an invitation to Rahul Gandhi during his trip to London saying the event had been cancelled.

It said Gandhi will no longer be attending an event in parliament hosted by the Conservative Friends of India. The report also said Labour MP Keith Vaz has sponsored a room elsewhere in the Parliament and Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) has taken over running the event. Gandhi will be visiting Germany on August 22 and 23 and London on August 24 and 25.

