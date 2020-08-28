No Chinese apps? No sweat, IIT-B has a desi version

AS India bans several Chinese mobile apps, students at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay have come up with what could be an ideal substitute for some of them.

In a noteworthy example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, two final year students from the Powai institute have developed an app called AIR, which is a great substitute for a banned Chinese app called CamScanner, which many Indians used to convert images into desired format.

The app developed by these students provides more Artificial Intelligence (AI) services such as it can read text aloud for the user and give the meanings of difficult words. It can be used to translate over 40 languages. It is available for free on Android phones' playstore.

Duo worked from home

Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and Kavin Agrawal, both final year civil engineering students, who have software development as one of their subjects, have developed this mobile application in the span of few months. The duo were working on creating an Artificial Intelligence Reader app that would provide services such as reading, understanding documents, books, newspapers, etc.

"It was after the ban on Chinese apps, that we decided to blend in the scanner option too, as we were anyway using technology of scanning. The app provides all services offered by CamScanner — scanning, organizing and sharing documents — but is also packed with powerful AI Reading Assistant feature," said Rohit, who is currently studying from his home town in Jharkhand. Agrawal is in Rajasthan where he hails from, and both worked from their homes.

App can read aloud

As per information provided by the institute, in this era of online education and work from home, the app can prove to be a great companion. It has all the ideal features like scanning, organising and sharing documents. The AIR reading assistant is powered by AI technology which understands words on a page and on just a single tap on the word boxes, the user gets its full-fledged meaning including examples, synonyms, pronunciation and translations in 40+ languages. You can import your e-books or capture newspaper snippets, and the AI Narrator will read from them aloud.

