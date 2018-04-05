No clear favourite at Augusta Masters: Tiger Woods

Woods himself is at a loss to explain the impressive swing speed and driving distance he never expected to see after having vertebrae in his lower back fused



Tiger Woods

Tigermania has blossomed along with the azaleas at Augusta National, but 14-time major champion Tiger Woods is just one of the contenders at a Masters which starts from today.

"I don't think there's one clear-cut favourite," said Woods, who is vying to pull off a comeback that would rate among the greatest in sport. His quest to better Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles stalled after he grabbed number 14 at the 2008 US Open.

Woods himself is at a loss to explain the impressive swing speed and driving distance he never expected to see after having vertebrae in his lower back fused. "For some reason it has come back," he said. "All of a sudden I have this pop and my body and my speed's back and my timing."

