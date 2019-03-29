No contest in 2019, NDA will win over 300 seats says PM Narendra Modi

national

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that past governments were mired in corruption over defence deals

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Confident over BJP's electoral prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the NDA will form the government with over 300 seats. "My political experience says that there will be a lot of increase as compared to the past. Previously people had some doubts over who Modi is but now they know what Modi has done for country's security for poor and on other issues. Now they know Modi's vision and work. In these elections, the BJP will win with a complete majority and with more mandate than 2014.

This time people will strengthen us in even the areas where our representation was less previously," he said an exclusive interview to Republic Bharat news channel's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. "In 2019 there is no contest," he added.

When asked by Republic Bharat's Editor whether another multinational company with defense interests was being pushed by the opposition, PM Modi replied that opposition party members couldn't fathom that defence deals could happen transparently. "They can't even imagine that defence deals can happen with transparency and honesty. And until their own interest was served, they didn't bother about the interest of the forces," added Modi.

He also claimed that the 'mahagathbandhan' is more scattered today as compared to 2014 and said, "The people of the country have made up their minds, they want a government with an absolute majority. People have seen 30 years of instability and five years of a majority government. People of India now don't want to take the country towards instability," he added.

"Dynasty is dangerous for a democracy. 4 generations of the same family have spoken about removing gareebi (poverty). Indira Gandhi also spoke about it, Rajiv Gandhi also spoke about it and now Rahul Gandhi is talking about it," he said.

