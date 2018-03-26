No continuous holidays for banks during March end

The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media

Representational picture

Chennai: Banks will not remain closed for five consecutive days starting from Thursday, a union leader said on Monday. "The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media," D. Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, General Secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation told IANS.

He said banks will be closed on Thursday and Friday owing to Mahaveer Jayanthi and Good Friday.

Saturday will remain open since it is the fifth Saturday of the month. Banks are only closed on second and fourth Saturdays.

On April 2, the banks will remain shut for annual closing of accounts.

