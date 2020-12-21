Maharashtra: No COVID screening at Dapchari border for most vehicles crossing into Mumbai

A water bottle containing used swabsticks and antigen kits is seen unattended at the checkpost on December 18

Almost everything seems to be going wrong at the Dapchari checkpost with regard to the Maharashtra government's preventive measures against the further spread of the novel Coronavirus. With only one-fifth of the deployed officials reporting to COVID-19 duty to screen people entering from Gujarat and Rajasthan, only those in cars and buses are checked for temperature, while drivers and helpers of heavy vehicles enter without being screened. During a two-day visit to the site, mid-day noticed that there was no lab technician to take swabs for the antigen COVID-19 test.



Health workers check the body temperature of passengers of a car on December 18. Pics/Hanif Patel

Last month, the Maharashtra government made COVID-19 test report mandatory for people coming from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa and Delhi, and asked to screen everyone. While the Mumbai international airport and the railway stations are strictly adhering to the state government's guidelines to screen everyone entering the state, a little is being done at the Dapchari check post.



Commercial vehicles entering Maharashtra on December 17

A total of 21 officials from the health and revenue departments, talathi and agriculture, along with teaching employees are supposed to work on the site for the screening at a given time. However, mid-day saw only four health officials -- one doctor and three workers who take temperature. The lab technician, who collects swabs for an antigen test, was missing on both days. mid-day visited the site on December 17 and 18, and both days, noticed that drivers and helpers of commercial vehicles were not being screened at all.



Health workers take body temperature readings of passengers of a car at Dapchari checkpost on December 18.

No quarantining

After the state government's order was passed, "it was decided that if the body temperature is found unusual, his/her nasal swab will be taken for the test. And if the report comes back positive, the person will be sent to the nearby government facility at Dahanu. But it's not happening," said a source. There are nine booths for heavy commercial vehicles at the checkpost and three for cars and buses.



Three health workers are seen at Dapchari checkpost on December 18

No check on Dec 17

On the night of December 17, there was a heavy traffic jam on the road leading to the checkpost, so several cars and buses were diverted to another route.

"Thermal screening wasn't done for these vehicles as the priority was to ease traffic," said a police officer. Dr Kiran Vartha, in-charge of the health team at the checkpost, said, "We cannot go on the highway where vehicles ply at high speed."

Private vehicles were allowed to go unchecked even when the shift of health officials changed. "All this is just show off, sir. The screening you see now is all pretence, because you are here. Otherwise, they just sit and watch web series on mobile phones," said an employee of one of the booths.

Only screening

On December 18, health officials were either sitting idle or letting in people with just a temperature check. When mid-day asked what was the point of thermal screening if there was no lab technician for COVID-19 test, medical officer Praveen Yadav said, "There is only one lab technician and he has not come today. Moreover, personnel from revenue and agriculture departments, teaching staff and others have also been deployed, but they don't come."

Dahanu Taluka Health Officer Dr Sandeep Gadekar, who is in-charge of deployment at the checkpost, said, "The lab technician is not there, so I have asked Dr Yadav to conduct an antigen test." But Dr Yadav told mid-day he doesn't have PPE kit for safety while taking the nasal swab.

Dr Gadekar added, "There is a PPE kit at the checkpost, but if it's not there, I will send it immediately." Dr Gadekar said, "Since November 25, we are regularly checking travellers arriving from Gujarat and Rajasthan. We tested 851 travellers and only one was COVID-19 positive and was sent to a centre."

Health officials speak

mid-day spoke to health officials at the checkpost, and most complained of how people don't want to come out of the vehicle for thermal screening, because of which the readings are expected to be incorrect.

"The AC affects the body temperature. Most of them give excuse of having joint pains, etc, for not leaving the vehicle," said Suresh Dalvi. "Sometimes, commuters argue saying we have blocked their way. We then take the help of police officers," said Dalvi.

21

No. of officials deployed at checkpost

04

No. of officials who screen travellers

