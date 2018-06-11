No curries for Stephanie Rice, just greens and nuts

In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Rice shared what she eats throughout the day to keep fit

Stephanie Rice

Former Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Stephanie Rice, 29, turned vegan five years ago to battle her weight issues. In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Rice shared what she eats throughout the day to keep fit.

"After a half-hour workout, I have a litre of water followed by a black coffee with soy milk and a small quarter of watermelon with lemon. I've been vegan for five years. Breakfast today is half a cup of oats with chia seeds, flax seeds and almond milk while working at home," she said.

For lunch she has avocado on toast, a salad of greens and tomatoes and an iced coffee with almond milk and for snacks she munches on wheat crackers and cashew nuts.

Rice prefers to have her dinner early by 6.30pm. "For dinner at home I have sweet potatoes with chopped rosemary and a kale, cucumber, nuts and tahini salad," added Rice, who has a small piece of vegan chocolate cherry slice on the weekend.

