No dare is worth risking your life for

opinion

One can only feel for parents who have lost their son and for what must be the darkest days of their life, all the more tragic because this could be easily avoided

In an end of the year shocker, a young man lost his life after going shirtless in a lake, in freezing temperatures during a college trip. A front page report in this paper cited how a Kandivli boy from a college in the same suburb died after he drowned in a Nainital lake.

He supposedly entered the lake on a 'dare' and died after he drowned in freezing temperatures. His family has claimed that the 21-year-old did not know how to swim so it is impossible that he could have entered the lake even on a dare. They are now dispatching a couple of relatives to the place so that they can learn the truth about how the boy died.

We can only hope that this family investigation bears fruit, so that the distraught parents are able to bring some closure to the case. Yet, as adults, academics, and students, too, this tragedy must teach us a few lessons.

First of all, students must be taught that there is no merit in accepting foolhardy dares and challenges that can endanger your life. This is not with reference to this case, where it has to still be established what happened exactly. This is taking a broader view, where youthful agro usually rises up to take a 'challenge' thrown at one, or peer pressure makes you do certain things.

Resist these because there is truth in the cliché that defiers are cowards. When you go by that dictum, there is opportunity to do a re-think and ask yourself: why is that man challenging me? Why doesn't he do so himself? Tight supervision at trips is also helpful. It is impossible to oversee things every minute on a trip, yet there must be enough teachers and supervisors accompanying students out of town. One can only feel for parents who have lost their son and for what must be the darkest days of their life, all the more tragic because this could be easily avoided.

