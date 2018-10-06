Search

No dates yet for Tamil Nadu Assembly by-poll

Oct 06, 2018, 21:50 IST | IANS

The Tiruvarur seat fell vacant after the death of DMK President M. Karunanidhi and the Tiruparankundram seat after the death of AIADMK legislator A.K. Bose

The Election Commission on Saturday did not announce the date for by-polls to two Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu after a request from the state in view of the forecast about heavy rains in the next few days.

Chief Election Commissioner O. P. Rawat told the media that the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu has written to the Commission about the heavy rains forecast and requested that the Commission to delay the announcement on the by-elections to Tiruvarur and Tiruparankundram seats till the situation becomes clear.

In fact, he said there was also an issue over an election petition relating to one of the constituencies in the Madras High Court and the issue may be become clear by October 23.

"The Tamil Nadu by-elections will be announced later," he said.

The Tiruvarur seat fell vacant after the death of DMK President M. Karunanidhi and the Tiruparankundram seat after the death of AIADMK legislator A.K. Bose.

