No decision on Kanhaiya Kumar's prosecution, says Arvind Kejriwal

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has not taken any decision on the prosecution sanction against former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. Kejriwal informed that the final call would be taken without any political interference by the Home Department.

The Delhi CM said that after taking into consideration all the information provided by the police to the court, the Home Department would take the appropriate decision. Kejriwal said, "There will be no political interference nor any pressure from the Aam Aadmi Party."

"The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision. The authority concerned (in the Home Department) will take a final decision after studying all the available information. We will produce the decision before the court," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader also refuted reports which claim that the Delhi government has rejected a sanction request by Delhi police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case . While refuting the reports, Kejriwal said, "I was told that no final decision has been taken as of now. The reports are just speculation," reports news agency IANS.

The 2016 JNU sedition case involves an event organised on the JNU campus in February 2016 which was taken against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. Earlier, the Delhi police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute the students in the 2016 JNU sedition case. The charge sheet was fined in the court in January this year.

With inputs from IANS

